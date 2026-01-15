India has issued a final warning to Apple that it will proceed in an antitrust case against the tech giant as Apple has delayed responses to officials for over a year and undermined the investigation, a confidential order shows, reports Reuters.

In November 2025 Apple challenged India’s new antitrust penalty law under which the tech giant could potentially face a fine of up to $38 billion. The challenge was the first against India’s antitrust penalty law that allows the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to use global turnover when calculating the penalties it imposes on companies for abusing their market dominance.

While the Delhi High Court is still hearing that challenge, a confidential December 31 order from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) shows Apple privately sought to pause the entire case while the penalty‑rules dispute is before the court. The CCI rejected the request, according to Reuters.

“The Commission is of the considered view that repeated extensions, despite unambiguous directions, undermine procedural discipline and impede the timely conclusion of proceedings,” told Reuters.

