Apple’s deal with Google to use its Gemini for an AI-powered Siri is structured as a cloud computing contract that will see Apple pay “several billion dollars to Google over time,” according to the Financial Times (a subscription is required to read the article).

Under the deal Apple will pay Google yearly for a custom Gemini model to power Siri. Gene Munster at Deepwater Asset Management puts the value at US$5 billion for Google.

Gemini is a generative artificial intelligence chatbot and virtual assistant developed by Google. It was launched in March 2023 in response to the rise of OpenAI‘s ChatGPT.

