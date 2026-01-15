Apple takes the crown in laptop reliability ranking, with a first-place score from Consumer Reports and a second-place score from PCMag, reports BGR.

Apple’s top-rated laptop from Consumer Reports is the Apple MacBook Pro M4 Pro, with its namesake processor supported by 24GB of RAM. In BGR‘s own review, it tagged the Apple MacBook Pro M4 as the best laptop ever made, with the M4 Pro processor perfect for photo editing and basic video editing. Forbes claimed that the MacBook Pro M4 is the only computer that most people need, while Ars Technica thinks the significant performance improvement of the Apple MacBook Pro M4 Pro over the Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro and Apple MacBook Pro M2 Pro deserves a shout-out.”

