Apple has released updated firmware for the MagSafe Battery Pack that’s compatible with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models that support MagSafe accessories, reports MacRumors.

The updated firmware should be going out over the air now. MacRumors says ‌MagSafe Battery Pack‌ owners should see a 8B322 version number in the Settings app after the firmware is installed.

The MagSafe Battery Pack, priced at US$99, works with the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. It attaches via magnets. The MagSafe Battery Pack automatically charges so there’s no need to turn it on or off. If you’re at your desk and need a charge, you can plug a Lightning cable into the MagSafe Battery Pack for up to 15W of wireless charging.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related