According to Omdia’s latest research, the mainland China smartphone market posted a 1% year-on-year decrease in the fourth quarter, with shipments reaching 76.4 million units.

Apple led the market with 16.5 million units shipped in the fourth quarter of 2025, accounting for a 22% market share. vivo ranked second with 11.9 million units and a 16% market share.

“Apple achieved solid shipment growth by leveraging a product differentiation and upgrade strategy, supporting overall volumes while refining its portfolio,” Hayden Hou, principal analyst at Omdia, commented. “In addition to strong consumer reception for the redesigned iPhone 17 Pro series, the iPhone 17 features comprehensive upgrades to storage and display specifications while maintaining the same entry-level pricing as its predecessor. Its contribution within the product mix has surpassed that of previous base models.”

