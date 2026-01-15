Air France has announced that it’s teaming up with Apple TV to enhance its in-flight entertainment offer.

Over 45 hours of original content including hit series are now available for all passengers on the airline’s long-haul flights. Customers can also enjoy free access to Apple TV directly via Air France’s new high-speed wifi portal, which is being progressively rolled out across the entire fleet.

A prestigious Apple TV catalogue on long-haul flights

On all its long-haul flights, Air France now offer exclusive access to a selection of Apple TV programs. The airline says that, during their trip, customers can enjoy such series as “Ted Lasso,” “The Morning Show,” and “Severance.” Series promoting the French lifestyle, like “Carême,” are also available. Documentaries such as “Prehistoric Planet” and “The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy,” as well as children’s content including “WondLa” and “The Snoopy Show” complete the catalogue.

The first three episodes of each series are featured in a dedicated channel within the in-flight entertainment system. They are accessible on each passenger’s individual screen, in French and English, with subtitles and accessibility options for the deaf and hard-of-hearing. In total, 45 hours of entertainment are available, with content renewed every two months.

Air France also offers one week of free access to Apple TV content via its new high-speed Wi-Fi portal. This feature, currently available via the portal, will soon be enhanced with content by Air France and Apple TV to offer travellers a bespoke trial experience exclusively on board.

