The second season of “Hijack,” starring and executive produced by SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Idris Elba (“Luther”) debuts today on Apple TV.

Created by George Kay (“Lupin,” “Criminal”) and Jim Field Smith (“Criminal,” “Litvinenko”), the eight-episode second season will premiere globally with the first episode, followed by one episode weekly until March 4.

Here’s how the second season is described: In the thrilling second season of “Hijack,” a Berlin underground train and its commuters are taken hostage, while, above ground, authorities scramble to save hundreds of lives. Sam Nelson (Elba) is at the heart of the crisis on board, where one wrong decision could spell disaster.

Produced by 60Forty Films and Idiotlamp Productions, season two of “Hijack” is executive produced by Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash at 60Forty Films, alongside executive producers Kay and Field Smith for Idiotlamp Productions. Field Smith also serves as lead director for the series.

Season two reunites its ensemble cast of stars including Elba, who was honored with an Emmy Award nomination for his season one performance, Christine Adams, Max Beesley and Archie Panjabi, and welcomes Christian Näthe (“Ballon,” “Soloalbum,” “Schule”), Clare-Hope Ashitey (“Seven Seconds,” “Top Boy,” “Doctor Foster”), Lisa Vicari (“Django,” “Dark”), Toby Jones (“Mr Bates vs The Post Office,” “Detectorists,” “Empire of Light”), Karima McAdams (“Dune: Prophecy,” “Deep State,” “Soulmates”) and Christiane Paul (“Counterpart,” “FBI: International,” “Parlement”).

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related