Rising English actor Spike Fearn (“Alien: Romulus”) has landed the lead role in Apple Original Films’ upcoming “Running,” reports Deadline.

Based on an original story by writer/director Gavin O’Connor (“Warrior,” “The Way Back”), and a screenplay written by Ozark‘s Bill Dubuque, the film follows a homeless high school running prodigy on the hunt for greatness as he uses his gifts to outrun his past and find a family.

Apple Studios will serve as the studio, with Apple Studios, Makeready and Nike producing.

