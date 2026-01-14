JustWatch, the largest streaming guide in the world, has released its latest report on the US streaming industry, following changes in the market throughout 2025. Here are key takeaways from the report:

° Netflix (20%) overtook Prime Video (19%) in the last quarter of 2025.

° Netflix and Prime Video still lead the U.S. market, but both lost ground to mid-tier platforms in 2025. Netflix declined by 1 percentage points year-over-year, while Prime Video fell by 3 percentage points year-over-year.

° The biggest winners of 2025 are Disney+ (14%), Apple TV+ (9%), and other services (5%). Each gained 2 percentage points over the year. Disney+ is now the third-largest SVOD platform by market share in the U.S.

° Apple TV+’s top-performing titles included “Severance” and “Pluribus.”

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related