Apple has warned that iPhone attacks are underway and has released fixes to keep users safe. You should probably reboot your smartphone.

Go to Settings > General > Software Update. If your iPhone is not running either iOS 26.2 or iOS 18.7.3, go to Settings > General > Shut Down and power the device off. Or you can press and hold either volume button and the side button until the power-off slider appears.

If that doesn’t work, you can force it to restart.

