A new report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) looks at how folks use their Mac.

The report notes that personal computers are the original Apple product, and they have evolved considerably over the years. While Apple was building the smartphone and tablet computer industries, they never stopped being a personal computer company.

The first Macs were desktops, like all personal computers at the time. Over the years, Apple leaned into sleek laptops with long battery life and consumer-friendly features and applications. However, specific uses cases have changed in the past 10 years.

Specifically, for recent Mac buyers, half say they use their Mac for business, compared to one-third 10 years ago, according to CIRP. In contrast, less than one-third use a Mac for education, compared to almost half 10 years ago.

