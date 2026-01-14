An Apple movie, two Apple TV shows, and an Apple ad are nominated for Guild of Music Supervisors Awards. The awards recognize music supervisors in 14 categories, representing movies, television, games and trailers

“F1” is nominated for “Best Music Supervision in Major Budget Films.”

“The Studio” and “Acapulco” are nominated for “Best Music Supervision in a Television Comedy.”

“Mr. Scorsese” is nominated for “Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries.”

The ad, ““Apple Intelligence | Clean Up Photos: Cat | iPhone 16,” is nominated for “Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music).”

You can find a complete list of nominees here. Winners will be announced on February 28 at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related