Smart Analytics Global (SAG) has released its latest “AI Smart Glasses Feature Report,” forecasting that the global AI smart glasses market will enter a breakout growth phase in 2026, driven by the commercial success of Ray-Ban Meta and the anticipated entry of major ecosystem players, including Apple and Samsung.

SAG forecasts that global AI smart glasses revenue will quadruple in 2026, with sales volume rising from 6 million units in 2025 to 20 million units in 2026, while market value is expected to expand from US$1.2 billion to $5.6 billion over the same period. The U.S. and China will remain the two largest markets in 2026, together accounting for nearly 80% of global demand.

Looking ahead, SAG expects HUD (heads-up display) AI smart glasses to outpace and overtake audio-only AI smart glasses from 2028 onward, as visual AI use cases—such as real-time translation, navigation, search, and contextual AI assistance—gain traction and hardware capabilities improve. By 2030, global AI smart glasses shipments are projected to reach 75 million units, with revenue climbing to US$29 billion, representing a five-year CAGR of 89%.

“AI smart glasses are rapidly evolving from niche gadgets into a mass-market AI device category,” said Linda Sui, founder of Smart Analytics Global. “Apple’s expected entry around 2027 could mark a major inflection point, combining strong industrial design, fashion appeal, and ecosystem integration to accelerate mainstream adoption.”

SAG believes AI smart glasses will co-exist with smartphones rather than replace them, serving as a hands-free, always-on AI interface, while gradually cannibalizing portions of the TWS earwear market. The long-term winners are expected to be hybrid players that combine lightweight, socially acceptable design, fast-evolving AI software and services, and global-scale branding and distribution.

By 2030, SAG expects Apple, Samsung, and Meta to emerge as the top three global AI smart glasses vendors, while the broader market undergoes accelerating consolidation from 2026 onward, blaming product homogenization and price competition.

About the rumored ‘Apple Glasses’

Apple is reportedly working on its own version of smart glasses, which most pundits have dubbed (of course) “Apple Glasses.”

In an X post, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple will release its own “smart glasses” in 2027. These will have a design more like traditional eyewear than the Apple Vision Pro.

Kuo says Apple will ship 3-5 million units or more of the device. He says core features will include audio playback, camera, video recording, and AI environmental sensing. Kue also thinks that Apple will offer multiple material options for frames and temples, with Apple actively testing 3D printing technology for production.

