As noted by Macworld, Logitech has issued a patch to fix a problem with its Logi Options+ software that causes its mice to stop working.

The problem was caused by an expired certificate required for the apps to run,” according to a Logitech support document. Because the expired certificate also affected Logitech’s software installer, users need to manually download the updated software and install it. The expired certificate issue also affected Logitech’s G Hub software.

You can download the update here. You can also download the G Hub software. The update is compatible with macOS 13 Ventura and later, including macOS Tahoe.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related