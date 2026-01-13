The life of tennis legend Andre Agassi is set to be explored in a multi-part docuseries for Apple TV, reports Deadline.

Chris Smith — who has directed documentaries including Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond, Wham! and Devo — will direct.

The docuseries is the latest Agassi-related tennis project for television. Last year, Deadline reported that are developing scripted series Rally at Amazon with Julie Plec attached to serve as showrunner. The series, which is set at a hyper-competitive elite tennis academy, comes from Universal Television and Entertainment360.

