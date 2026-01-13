Apple TV movies and shows are nominated for 12 Visual Effects Society Awards.

“F1” and “The Lost Bus” are nominated for “Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature.” “F1” is also nominated for “Outstanding Compositing & Lighting in a Feature.”

“The Lost Bus” is also nominated for “Outstanding Environment in a Photoreal Feature” and “Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature.”

“The Gorge” is nominated for “Outstanding Environment in a Photoreal Feature.”

“Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age” is nominated for “Outstanding Composition & Lighting in an Episode.” “The Big Freeze” episode of “Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age” and the “Hello, Ms. Cobel” episode of “Severance” are nominated for “Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photorealistic Episode.” The “Female Smilodon” episode of “Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age” is nominated for “Outstanding Character in an Episodic, Commercial, Game Cinematic, or Real-Time Project” and for “Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, Game Cinematic, or Real-Time Project.”

The “A Song for Everything” episode of “Foundation” is nominated for “Outstanding Environment in an Episodic, Commercial, Game Cinematic, or Real-Time Project.”

You can a list of all the nominees here. The VES Awards recognize outstanding visual effects artistry and innovation in features, animation, television, commercials, games and new media. The 24th annual ceremony is set for February 25 at the Beverly Hilton.

