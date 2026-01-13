Apple’s has published its annual Fast Forward list via its Shazam app, and an accompanying Apple Music playlist.

According to Apple, Fast Forward takes a look ahead at some of the most exciting talent being discovered on Shazam. Spanning genres and borders, these rising artists are set to make waves in 2026 and beyond, according to Apple.

And here’s what the tech giant say about the Apple Music playlist: Every day, Shazam gets millions of requests from users around the world who are curious about the artist behind a song. These requests come from all over—TikTok videos, car commercials, overhearing something in the wild—which makes it a powerful tool for predicting tomorrow’s heavy hitters. For 2026, we’ve assembled a playlist featuring over 60 artists—based on Shazam data and reviewed by our editors—that are poised to have a breakthrough year. From K-pop group CORTIS to Alabama country crooner Kashus Culpepper to Irish rock band Florence Road, it’s a remarkably diverse group of artists hailing from all corners of the globe. Have a listen and add the ones you love to your library before the world catches on.

Shazam is a music recognition app/platform that Apple acquired in 2018 for US$400. In 2024 it passed 200 monthly active users worldwide.

The I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related