Apple TV has released a new teaser for the upcoming second season of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” its hit Monsterverse series starring Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Joe Tippett and Anders Holm.

The 10-episode second season of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” will premiere globally on Friday, February 27, 2026 with the first episode, followed by one episode every Friday until May 1, 2026.

Here’s how season two is described: In addition to Kong, season two will feature Godzilla and introduce a new Titan: the enigmatic Titan X, now officially on the loose. Titan X isn’t just another monster; it’s a living cataclysm. When its massive bioluminescent form breaks the surface of the ocean, the world seems to hold its breath. In “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” season two, Titan X stands at the center of the mystery — an ancient force emerging from the deep, its purpose uncertain, its power unmatched, its awe and terror in equal measure.

Additional season two guest stars include Takehiro Hira, Amber Midthunder, Curtiss Cook, Cliff Curtis, Dominique Tipper and Camilo Jiménez Varón. Season one is now streaming on Apple TV.

