“Stuff” magazine has named Apple Music the “Best Music Streaming Service” overall.”

The magazine says it ““ excels with its vast library, seamless integration with Apple devices, curated playlists, and exclusive releases.”

“Stuff says the “pros” of Apple Music are: spatial audio is great, excellent curated playlists, and “it works well if you have an iTunes library.” The cons of Apple’s streaming service are “can’t quit match Spotify’s discovery algorithm,” no free tier, and it’s “not ideal on Android or PC.”

Currently, subscribers can try out Apple Music for one month for free, and can also get six months of Apple Music for free with some audio devices. Apple Music is US$5.99 for students, $10.99 for a full individual profile, and US$16.99 for families.

