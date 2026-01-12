The latest research from Omdia reveals that total shipments of desktops, notebooks and workstations in quarter four (Q4) of 2025 grew 10.1% to 75 million units.

And Mac sales grew slightly: 1.9% annually. Apple sold approximately 7 million Macs in Q4 for 9.4% market share. That compares to sales of 6.9 million Macs and 10.2% market share in Q4 of 2024.

Apple remains the world’s fourth largest computer vendor. Ahead of it are Lenovo (25.8% market share), HP (20.6% market share), and Dell (16.7% market share). You should note that Omdia doesn’t count the iPad as a PC.

Fourth quarter personal computer (PC) sales brought full-year 2025 shipments to 279.5 million units, a 9.2% increase over 2024 volumes, according to Oldie. Notebook shipments reached 58.6 million units in Q4 and 220.4 million units in the full year, achieving 8% growth in 2025. Desktop (including desktop workstation) shipments in Q4 landed at 16.2 million units, bringing the total 2025 volume to 59 million units, a 14.4% increase over the previous year.

