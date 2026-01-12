Apple is teaming up with Google to use Gemini models for an AI-powered Siri, reports CNBC.

The multiyear partnership will lean on Google’s Gemini and cloud technology for future Apple foundational models, according to a joint statement obtained by CNBC’s Jim Cramer.

Here’s the info from the statement: Apple and Google have entered into a multi-year collaboration under which the next generation of Apple Foundation Models will be based on Google’s Gemini models and cloud technology. These models will help power future Apple Intelligence features, including a more personalized Siri coming this year.

After careful evaluation, Apple determined that Google’s Al technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models and is excited about the innovative new experiences it will unlock for Apple users. Apple Intelligence will continue to run on Apple devices and Private Cloud Compute, while maintaining Apple’s industry-leading privacy standards.

This announcement has been expected for some time. In November 2025 Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said Apple will pay almost $1 billion annually for a custom Gemini model to power Siri. Gemini is a generative artificial intelligence chatbot and virtual assistant developed by Google. It was launched in March 2023 in response to the rise of OpenAI‘s ChatGPT.

In the past it’s been reported that Apple was also considering OpenAI and Anthropic as solutions to its artificial intelligence problems. Apparently, those discussions didn’t pan out.

