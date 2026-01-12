Apple TV was honored with three wins at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.

They include Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy for “The Studio,” Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for “The Studio” lead Seth Rogen, and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series — Drama for “Pluribus” star Rhea Seehorn, marking the first Golden Globe Award wins for Rogen and Seehorn.

“The Studio” recently became the most Emmy-winning freshman comedy in history with 13 wins, including Outstanding Comedy and Outstanding Lead Actor for Seth Rogen. The series has also been recognized with Critics Choice Award wins for Best Comedy, Best Actor in a Comedy for Seth Rogen and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy for Ike Barinholtz.

Honors for “The Studio” also include an American Film Institute Award for TV Program of the Year; Actor Award nominations including Outstanding Ensemble, Outstanding Male Actors Seth Rogen and Ike Barinholtz, and Outstanding Female Actors Catherine O’Hara and Kathryn Hahn; as well as nominations from the Directors Guild, Producers Guild, Casting Society Artios Awards, Art Directors Guild, Costume Designers Guild, American Society of Cinematographers, The Make-Up & Hair Stylists Guild, and Film Independent Spirit Awards, among many others.

The Golden Globe win is the latest honor for“Pluribus” after Seehorn’s win for Best Actress in a Drama Series at the Critics Choice Awards last weekend, alongside accolades to date that include an American Film Institute Award for TV Program of the Year, an Actor Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama for Seehorn, nominations from the Producers Guild and the Art Directors Guild, and a GLAAD Media Award nomination for Outstanding New TV Series.

These wins are Apple’s most recent recognition from the Golden Globe Awards, following Lily Gladstone’s win in 2024 for “Killers of the Flower Moon” and Paul Walter Hauser’s Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series win for “Black Bird” in 2023.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 682 wins and 3,115 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning, history-making comedies “The Studio” and “Ted Lasso,” and Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Apple’s three wins for the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards include:

“The Studio”

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy — Seth Rogen

“Pluribus”

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series — Drama — Rhea Seehorn

“The Studio” and “Pluribus” are currently streaming on Apple TV.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

