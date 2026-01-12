Apple TV productions received 22 nominations at the 57th NAACP Image Awards.

The NAACP Image Awards is an annual awards ceremony presented by the U.S.-based National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to honor outstanding performances in film, television, theatre, music, and literature.

David Oyelowo of “Government Cheese” is nominated for “Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series.”

Maya Rudolph of “Loot” is nominated for “Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series.”

Karen Pittman and Nicole Beharie, both of “The Morning Show,” are both nominated for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.”

Brian Tyree Henry of “Dope Thief” is nominated for “Outstanding Actor in a Limited Television (Series, Special, or Movie).”

Ving Rhames of “Dope Thief” is nominated for :Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Television (Series, Special, Movie).”

“Highest 2 Lowest” is nominated for “Outstanding Motion Picture.”

Denzel Washington of “Highest 2 Lowest” is nominated for “Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture.”

A$AP Rocky and Jeffrey Wright, both of “ Highest 2 Lowest,” and Damson Idris of “F1” are all nominated for “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture.” A$AP Rocky is also nominated for “Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture.”

“Highest 2 Lowest’ is nominated for “Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture.”

“Number One On the Call Sheet” is nominated for “Outstanding Documentary (Television).

Frida Perez of “The Studio” is nominated for “Outstanding Writer in a Comedy Series.”

Paul Hunter of “Government Cheese” is nominated for “Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series.”

Reginald Hudlin and Shola Lynch of “Number One on the Call Sheet” are nominated for “Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Film).”

“Chief of War’ and “Highest 2 Lowest” are both nominated for “Outstanding Makeup.”

“F1” is nominated for “Outstanding Stunt Ensemble (TV or Film).”

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show starring Kendrick Lamar” is nominated for “Outstanding Short Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction/Documentary.”

“Highest 2 Lowest” is nominated for “Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album.”

You can find a complete list of nominees here. The 2026 Image Awards will reveal winners in select categories during a two-hour CBS special special airing live at 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 28, and delayed at 8 p.m. in the West. Winners in the non–televised categories will be rolled out during ceremonies on Monday-Thursday, February 23-26.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related