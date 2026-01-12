The Motion Picture Sound Editors have announced the nominees for its 2026 Golden Reel Awards. Apple scored two nominations. And Apple nabbed 10 nominations.

The awards honor outstanding achievement in sound editing, sound design, music editing and foley artistry in 20 categories spanning film, television and video games. Winners will be announced on March 8 — a week before the Oscars — during a ceremony at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Apple TV series, “Severance,” is nominated for “Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Dialogue / ADR” and “Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Long Form.”

The series, “Pluribus,” is nominated for “Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Effects / Foley.” Episodes of “Murderbot,” “Side Quest,” and “The Studio” are all nominated for “Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Short Form.” “The Studio” is also nominated for “Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Short Form.”

Apple Original Films’ “Dead President Now!” is nominated for “Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary.”

Apple Original Film’s “F1” is nominated for “Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR” and “Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley.”

Apple Original Films’ “The Gorge” is nominated for “Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Feature.”

You can find a list of all the nominees here.

