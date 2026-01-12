In an online note by Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, the tech giant says 2025 was a record-breaking year for Apple services, marked by remarkable growth, global expansion, and continuous innovation. Here are some highlights from the report:

° The App Store saw over 850 million average weekly users globally, with developers earning over $550 billion on our platform since 2008.

° Apple Pay also made a significant impact by eliminating well over $1 billion in fraud, while generating more than $100 billion in incremental merchant sales globally, and purchases made through Apple Pay significantly outpaced the overall growth in consumer spending levels during the peak holiday shopping period in November and December.

° Apple TV eclipsed all prior viewership records in December 2025, while Apple Music reached all-time highs in both listenership and new subscribers.

° Apple Pay is now available in 89 markets, Find My launching in South Korea, and Apple Fitness+ expanding to 28 additional countries and regions.

° Apple Arcade expanded its catalog of highly rated games with more than 50 new titles for families to enjoy, all without ads.

