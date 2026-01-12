Global smartphone shipments grew 2% year-over-year (YoY) in 2025, driven by increasing premium demand and improving momentum in key emerging markets, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

And Apple led the global smartphone market with 20% share and 10% YoY growth, the highest among the top five brands.

Commenting on Apple’s performance, Senior Analyst Varun Mishra said, “Apple’s growth in 2025 was driven by its expanding presence and rising demand across emerging and mid‑size markets, supported by a stronger product mix. The iPhone 17 series gained significant traction in quarter four following its successful launch, while the iPhone 16 continued to perform exceptionally well in Japan, India and Southeast Asia. This dual momentum was further amplified by the COVID‑era upgrade cycle reaching its inflection point, as millions of users were due for replacement.”

Counterpoint says the 2026 outlook for smartphone sales remains conservative due to sharp rise in memory shortages and prices.

