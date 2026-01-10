Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of January 5-9.
° Apple TV won seven trophies at the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards.
° Spectrum Front Row in Apple Immersive kicked off Friday, January 9, bringing Lakers fans a one-of-a-kind experience on Apple Vision Pro.
° Apple TV productions have collected six Annie Award nominations.
° An Apple Wallet bug is causing some iPhones to lose lots of storage space.
° Apple ranks 73rd in Newsweek’s list of the “Most Responsible Companies” for 2026.
° Apple has made Newsweek’s list of “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging, and Community.”
° Dell has announced a $2,900 52-inch Thunderbolt 6K display (and it’s Mac compatible).
° Intricuit has announced a Kickstarter campaign to finance Magic Screen, a snap-on touchscreen for a Mac laptop.
° An Apple TV movie and seven series are nominated in the 30th Art Directors Guild (ADG) Awards.
° Apple TV has collected 11 nominations in the 2026 Actor Awards race.
° JPMorgan Chase has landed the rights to operate the Apple Card credit card program.
° It seems the exodus of Apple designers continues. Two more are bidding adieu to the tech giant.
° Apple and Apple TV have racked up five nominations in the 78th annual Directors Guild Awards.
° Regulators in India are arguing against Apple’s attempts to limit antitrust fine.
° Google parent company Alphabet saw its market capitalization pass Apple’s for the first time since 2019.
° The New York Times has shared a profile of Apple’s John Ternus, claiming the tech giant is accelerating plans to have him replace Tim Cook as Apple CEO.
° Only a tiny percentage of iPhone users have installed iOS 26, according to data from a web analytics service.
° AliveCor again fails to revive it lawsuit against Apple.
° Apple Original Films’ “F1” is nominated for an Artios Award.
° Apple TV shows have been nominated for three ASC Awards.
