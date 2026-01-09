Here are some of the latest software announcements of the week:

° The Omni Group has announced OmniOutliner 6, which introduces new Omni Links, new Omni Automation support for querying on-device Apple Intelligence, and a new modernized, unified interface.

For the first time, OmniOutliner 6 now provides full access to OmniOutliner universally across Mac, iPad, iPhone and Apple Vision Pro. Additional information can be found on the Omni Automation website.

All Omni apps offer a fully functional 14-day trial. For more information on OmniOutliner, visit the company’s web site.

° Kentucky has launched its Kentucky mobile ID app for iPhone. It’s described as “a secure digital version of your driver’s license or state ID. Store it safely on your smartphone, with real-time updates and contactless verification.”

° WhatsApp has announced three new group chat features. They purportedly expand how users can interact and add context to their role within conversations involving several participants.

° OpenAI has announced the launch of ChatGPT Health, a dedicated section of ChatGPT where users can ask health-related questions completely separated from their main ChatGPT experience.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related