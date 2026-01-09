The Products Guild of America has announced its PGA Awards nominations. Apple has picked up five nominations.

Apple Original Films’ “F1” is nominated for the “Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures.”

Four Apple TV series got multiple nominations. “Pluribus” and “Severance” are nominated for the “Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama.”

“The Studio” is nominated for the “Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy.

The documentary, “Mr. Scorsese,” is nominated for the “Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television.”

You can find a complete list of nominees here. Winners will be announced at the 37th PGA Awards on February 28 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The awards “honor the visionaries who produce and execute motion picture and television product.”

