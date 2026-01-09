“Pluribus,” which Apple says is its most watched Apple TV show ever, has finally appeared in industry analytics firm Nielsen’s US streaming report.

For the week commencing December 8, “Pluribus” came in at number 9 out of the top 10 streaming originals, notes 9to5Mac. It didn’t appear on the Nielsen chart at all through November. December 8-14 was its first appearance, on the Originals only Nielsen chart.

In November 2025, Apple said the series from “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan broke the record previously held by “Severance” season 2 for the biggest global drama series launch cross Apple TV’s more than 100 territories, led by the U.S., UK, Canada, Brazil, Australia, Germany, Mexico, India and France.

About ‘Pluribus’

Starring Rhea Seehorn, who earned two Emmy nominations for her acclaimed performance in “Better Call Saul,” the nine-episode drama series made its global debut on Apple TV with its first two episodes on November 7. There are new episodes every Friday through December 26.

Picked up in a two-season order, “Pluribus” is a described as “genre-bending original in which the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness.” In addition to Seehorn, the series stars Karolina Wydra (“Sneaky Pete”) and Carlos-Manuel Vesga (“The Hijacking of Flight 601”), and guest stars Miriam Shor (“American Fiction”) and Samba Schutte (“Our Flag Means Death”).

Season one is now streaming on Apple TV. There’s no word on when the second season will arrive.

About Apple TV

