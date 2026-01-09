“Come See Me in the Good Light” won two awards at the Cinema Eye Honors in New York last night for “Outstanding Feature” and “Original Music Score.”

The documentary was acquired by Apple last year and is now streaming on Apple TV. The Cinema Eye Honors, now in its 19th year, celebrates the documentary art form in multiple categories. You can find a complete list of winners here.

Here’s how “Come See Me in the Good Light” is described: It’s a poignant and unexpectedly funny love story about poets Andrea Gibson and Megan Falley facing an incurable cancer diagnosis with joy, wit and an unshakable partnership. Through laughter and unwavering love, they transform pain into purpose, and mortality into a moving celebration of resilience.

“Come See Me in the Good Light” is directed by Ryan White, who also produces alongside Jessica Hargrave, Tig Notaro and Stef Willen.

The film features an original song performed by Grammy Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Sara Bareilles and Grammy Award winner, Emmy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Brandi Carlile. The song was written by Gibson, Bareilles and Carlile.

