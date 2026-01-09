Apple CEO Tim Cook‘s total compensation held steady at US$72.3 billion in 2025 compared with 2024, reports Deadline.

The pay figure was disclosed Thursday in the tech giant’s annual proxy statement. Technically, the final tally dipped about $300,000 year-to-year. However, percentage terms the decline was a small fraction of a percentage point, notes Deadline.

The breakdown of Cook’s pay package was very similar to 2024’s, with a base salary of $3 million and $57.5 million in the form of a stock award. The balance came from bonuses.

When it comes to other Apple exec’s total pay, Chief Financial Officer Kevan Parekh made $22 million, General Counsel Kate Adams made $27 million, COO Sabih Khan made $27 million, former CFO Luca Maestri made $15 million, and Retail + People Senior Vice President Deirdre O’Brien made $27 million,

