The 2026 Consumer Electronics Show is being held this week in Las Vegas. Here are some of the interesting announcements:

° Satechi has announced its first Thunderbolt 5 devices at CES, the Thunderbolt 5 CubeDock with SSD Enclosure and Thunderbolt 5 Pro Cable.

° Aila Technologies has released its iPad Air 13″ (M2/M3) and iPad Pro 13″ (M4/M5) head unit, engineered to form the intelligent core of Aila’s Kiosks and Workstations. Designed for both self-service and workstation solutions, the head unit “integrates Aila’s proprietary vision technology to deliver powerful computing, imaging, and connectivity in a sleek, enterprise-ready design built for large-scale deployments.”

° aosu, a smart home security solutions brand, has announced its new tracking series: the T2 Ultra 4K SolarCam System, T2 Pro Dual-Camera and R2 Max Video Doorbell.

° TCL has unveiled its next-generation smart lock lineup. It includes the upgraded TCL D2 Pro Palm Vein Smart Lock and the new TCL D2L Fingerprint Lever Lock.

° KEENON Robotics has launched a fully autonomous robotic lawn mower: the KEENMOW. It also showcased its star humanoid robot XMAN-R1 alongside other flagship service robots.

° Socket Mobile has launched its new DuraScan Terminal line, featuring two portable scanning devices optimized for the iPhone 16e: the DT841 and DT862.

