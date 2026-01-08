Only a tiny percentage of iPhone users have installed iOS 26, according to data from a web analytics service, according to Cult of Mac.

Roughly four months after launching in mid-September, only about 15% of iPhone users have some version of the new operating system installed, according to data for January 2026 from StatCounter. Instead, most users hold onto previous versions.

For comparison, in January 2025, about 63% of iPhone users had some iOS 18 version installed. So after roughly the same amount of time, the adoption rate of Apple newest OS was about four times higher.

