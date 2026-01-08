Here we go again (and I’ll say that I don’t believe this report): The New York Times has shared a profile of Apple’s John Ternus, claiming the tech giant is accelerating plans to have him replace Tim Cook as Apple CEO.

Quoting three unnamed “people close to the company,” the article claims that Cook, 65, has told senior leaders that he is tired and would like to reduce his workload. Should he step down, he’s likely to become the chairman of Apple’s board, those anonymous sources said.

Here is Ternus’ profile at the Apple Leadership page: John Ternus is Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, reporting to CEO Tim Cook. John leads all hardware engineering, including the teams behind iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, and more.

John joined Apple’s Product Design team in 2001 and has been a vice president of Hardware Engineering since 2013. Throughout his tenure at Apple, John has overseen hardware engineering work on a variety of groundbreaking products including every generation and model of iPad, the latest iPhone lineup, and AirPods. He has been a key leader in the ongoing transition of the Mac to Apple silicon.

According to the Sellers Research Group (that’s met) another likely candidate to succeed Cook is Craig Federighi. He’s the current senior vice president of software engineering at the company? He seems like a natural heir to the throne and he is, arguably, the best “face” of Apple during online and live media events.

Federighi oversees the development of iOS and macOS. He returned to Apple in 2009 to lead macOS engineering, and in 2012 took on responsibility for iOS as well.

Prior to his return, Federighi worked at NeXT, followed by Apple, and then spent a decade at Ariba, an internet e-commerce pioneer where he held several roles including chief technology officer. Craig holds a Master of Science degree in Computer Science and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the University of California, Berkeley.

The Sellers Research Group is also skeptical that Cook plans to retire this year.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related