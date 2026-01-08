The American Society of Cinematographers has announced the nominees for the 2026 ASC Awards. Apple has three nominations.

The awards celebrate the year’s best in cinematography in seven categories spanning feature films, TV, documentaries and music videos.

Daniel Grant of the “Escape Velocity Protocol” episode of “Murderbot” and Adam Newport-Berra of the “The Oner” episode of “The Studio” are nominated in the “Episode of a Half-Hour Series” category.

Jessica Lee Gagne of the “Hello, Ms. Cobel” episode of “Severance” is nominated in the “Episode of a One-Hour Regular Series” category.

You can find the complete list of nominees here. Winners will be announced during the 40th anniversary ASCs ceremony at The Beverly Hilton on March 8, a week before the Oscars.

