Google parent company Alphabet saw its market capitalization pass Apple’s for the first time since 2019, reports CNBC.

Alphabet’s market cap closed at US$3.88 trillion on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Apple’s market cap closed Wednesday at $3.84 trillion as shares slid more than 4% over the last five days.

“The positional inversion in market cap underscores the different directions that Alphabet and Apple are heading in when it comes to their respective strategies for artificial intelligence,” opines CNBC.

