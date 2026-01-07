Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: CES 2026 has just provided a first glimpse of the folding display technology that Apple is expected to use in its upcoming foldable iPhone.

° From 9to5Mac: macOS Tahoe icons do exactly what Apple said designers should never do.

° From The MacObserver: Apple Card may change banks in 2026, bringing new rules, altered rewards, and possible fees as Apple ends its Goldman Sachs partnership.

° From Wired: Steve Jobs’ early Apple items are going up for auction — along with his bow ties.

° From WebProNews: Apple’s long-awaited upgrade to its in-car infotainment system, dubbed next-gen CarPlay or CarPlay Ultra, is finally making its debut after years of anticipation and delays.

° From Wcctech: “Apple has managed to stage a major coup by securing access to sufficient NAND resources through Q1 2026 while negotiating favorable pricing from TSMC.

° From AppleInsider: Researchers from investment bank Morgan Stanley say Apple will add Samsung’s 200MP cameras to the iPhone in 2028, and also add suppliers to potentially reduce costs.

° From Proactive: Three former Apple engineers behind the Face ID depth-sensing technology have launched Lyte, a startup focused on giving robots a “visual brain.”

