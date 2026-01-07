Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) asked how fast a customer would repair or replace a lost or broken device.

Not surprisingly, iPhones are the highest priority. A little more surprisingly, Mac computers are a little more critical than iPads.

According to CIRP, almost half of Apple customers would repair or replace an iPhone “immediately” or the same day. Almost one-third would repair or replace a Mac computer “immediately”, while only one-quarter would do so for an iPad.

