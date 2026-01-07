Apple TV products received 11 nominations at the 37th annual GLADD Media Awards, which “honor fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community in film, TV, music, videogames, podcasts, journalism and more.”

“Echo Valley” is nominated for “Outstanding Film-Streaming or TV.

“Come See Me in the Good Light” is nominated for “Outstanding Documentary.”

“Pluribus” is nominated for “Outstanding New TV Series.”

“Loot” and “Palm Royale” are nominated for “Outstanding Comedy Series.”

“Severance” and “The Buccaneers” are nominated for “Outstanding Drama Series.”

“Chief of War” and “Prime Target” are nominated for “Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.”

Be@rbrick is nominated for “Outstanding Children’s Programming.”

“Jane” is nominated for “Outstanding Kids & Family Programming — Live Action.”

You can find a complete list of nominees here. Winners wil be feted at the 37th GLAAD Media Awards ceremony on March 5 in Los Angeles. The group does not present awards for acting.

