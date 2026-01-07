Apple TV has collected 11 nominations in the 2026 Actor Awards race.

“Severance” is nominated for “Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.”

Gary Oldman of “Slow Horses” are Billy Crudup of “The Morning Show” are nominated for “Outstanding Performance By a Male Actor in a Drama Series.”

Rhea Shorn of “Pluribus” and Britt Lower of “Severance” are nominated for nominated for “Outstanding Performance By a Female Actor in a Drama Series.”

“The Studio” is nominated for “Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.”

Seth Rogan and Ike Barinholtz of “The Studio” are nominated for “Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series.”

Kristen Wiig of “Palm Royale” and both Katherine Hahn and Catherine O’Hara of “The Studio” are nominated for “Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series.”

You can find a complete list of nominees here. Winners will be announced on March 1.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related