An Apple TV movie and seven series are nominated in the 30th Art Directors Guild (ADG) Awards. They recognize excellence in production design and art direction in the film and television industries.

“F1” is nominated in the “Contemporary Feature Film” category.

“Palm Royale” is nominated in the “One-Hour Period Single-Camera Series” category.

“Pluribus,” “Slow Horses,” and “Severance” are all nominated in the “One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series” category.

“Murderbot” and “The Studio” are both nominated in the “Half House Single-Camera Series” category.

“Apple – Someday by Spike Jonze: “AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancelation” is nominated in the “Short Format & Music Videos” category.

You can find a complete list of nominees here. Winners will be announced February 28 during the ADGs ceremony at InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

