It seems the exodus of Apple designers continues. Two more are bidding adieu to the tech giant

According to Bloomberg, one of Apple’s iPhone Air designers, Abidur Chowdhury, has left to become the head of design at a new AI startup called Hark. He’s slated to become the head of design.

According to an internal memo sent to Figure employees and investors, reported by The Information, founder Brett Adcock intends for Hark to build systems that “think proactively, recursively, improve, and care deeply about people.” Hark isn’t just a design firm; it’s an engineering powerhouse.

And an X post says Apple’s lead Safari designer just joined the Browser Company. In a similar post on LinkedIn, Browser Company CEO Josh Miller confirms that it’s Marco Triverio who’s left Apple. The Browser Company makes the AI-centric browser Dia.

