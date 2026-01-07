Apple and Apple TV have racked up five nominations in the 78th annual Directors Guild Awards

Ben Stiller is nominated for directing the “Cold Harbor” episode of “Severance” in the drama division.

Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg are nominated for directing “The Oner” episode of “The Studio” in the comedy division.

Scott Derrickson is nominated for “The Gorge” in the movies for TV division.

Spike Jones is nominated for the “Someday” ad for AirPods 4 in the commercials division.

Andreas Nilsson is notated for the “Garret” and “Big Flex” iPhone 15 Pro ads in the commercials division.

You can find the complete list of nominees here. Winners will be announced at the 2026 DGA Awards on February 7 at The Beverly Hilton.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related