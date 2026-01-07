The 2026 Consumer Electronics Show is being held this week in Las Vegas. Here are some of the interesting announcements:

° ESR has previewed the MagSlim Power Bank, its thinnest Qi2 25W wireless charger to date. It’s a full next-gen Qi2 25W device.

° Eve Systems, a provider of smart home devices and part of ABB, is expanding its Matter-over-Thread portfolio with the launch of Eve Thermostat, a smart thermostat built with Thread connectivity and Matter compatibility.

° CHERRY’s gaming peripherals brand CHERRY XTRFY is entering the magnetic switch keyboard segment with its first models powered by tunnel magnetoresistance (TMR) technology.

° Dangbei is showcasing its latest lineup of premium projectors designed for every lifestyle. They include the MP1 Max, DBOX02 series, Atom, Freedo, and N2 Mini models.

° Pioneer has announced Sphera, an aftermarket spatial audio system for CarPlay, which features immersive Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio.

° Xthings has previewed its ULTRALOQ product line of smart locks: the ULTRALOQ Latch 7 Pro, the ULTRALOQ Bolt Sense; and the Bolt Mission UWB.

° GE Lighting, a Savant company, returns to CES 2026 with the latest GE smart shades – an evolved approach to automated window treatments – and decorative Light + Form series.

° Merach, a home fitness company, has debuted two products: Merach UltraTread, a treadmill series with professional joint protection and in-built AI coaching, and theMerach UltraWalk W60, a treadmill-grade walking pad.

° Lockin, a vein recognition smart lock brand worldwide, has launched what it says is first-ever vein recognition smart lock powered with wireless optical-charging—the V7 Max.

° Lutron Electronics, which specializes in lighting control and automated shading solutions, has launched its Caséta smart wood blinds. The blinds have NLO technology that automatically adjusts the tilt of the blinds based on the position of the sun relative to the geographic location of the home, taking the windows’ cardinal orientations into account.

