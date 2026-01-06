Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Apple has designed a limited edition version of the AirPods Pro 3 to celebrate Lunar New Year, and customers in select countries can purchase them now.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple’s long-delayed AI upgrades for Siri are set to finally launch this year. Here’s the expected release date for the new and improved Siri.

° From The MacObserver: An iPhone 18 Pro Max weight rumor sparks backlash as Apple’s flagship grows heavier than rivals despite foldables staying lighter phones.

° From WebProNews: Google has introduced a significant update to its Workspace suite, allowing administrators to block Apple Intelligence on iOS.

° From BGR: Here are 10 macOS myths you need to stop falling for.

° From MacVoices Live!: Real-world risks and responsible use of AI kick off the second part of a conversation with The Long Island Macintosh Users Group.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related