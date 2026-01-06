Intricuit has announced a Kickstarter campaign to finance Magic Screen, a snap-on touchscreen for a Mac laptop.

It aligns to the laptop’s display using the built-in magnets that let your Mac know when the lid is closed to trigger sleep mode. The Magic Screen will support 13-inch, 14-inch, 15-inch, and 16-inch MacBook Airs and MacBook Pros. It’s supposed to cost US$139 when it ships, though no release date has been announced.

The Magic Screen comes with its own stylus that supports pressure sensitivity and stylus hover. There’s no work on whether it would work with an Apple Pencil.

Basic touch functionality on the Magic Screen purportedly works right out of the box. However, for more advanced functions and customizations, the installation of an app is required.

It also doubles as a screen protector. What’s more, according to the folks at Intricuit, you can snap the Magic Screen off to switch from a touchscreen to a standalone drawing tablet,

