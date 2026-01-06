Dell has announced what it says are “two new trailblazing monitors” —the Dell UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor and the Dell UltraSharp 32 4K QD-OLED Monitor. Here’s how they’re described:

The Dell UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor is the world’s first 52-inch ultrawide curved 6K monitor with IPS Black panel technology. Designed for financial traders, data scientists, engineers and executives who manage multiple applications simultaneously, it replaces multi-monitor setups with one seamless display. It’s also the first monitor to achieve the highest tier of TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification, emitting up to 60% less blue light³ when compared to competition, helping to reduce eye fatigue during extended work sessions.

The Dell UltraSharp 32 4K QD-OLED Monitor is the world’s first commercial DisplayHDR True Black 500 QD-OLED monitor with Anti-Glare Low-Reflectance (AGLR), specifically engineered for creative professionals in media, entertainment and design. Offering unmatched visual brilliance with its QD-OLED infinite contrast and exceptional color precision, it gives professionals full control of color-critical workflows like film and video editing, color grading and product design.

It’s the first display that I find particularly interesting. The Dell UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor boasts 6K resolution at 129 PPI, a 120Hz refresh rate and IPS Black technology. Dell says it’s also designed for eye comfort, emitting up to 60% less blue light compared to competitors³ while maintaining professional-grade color accuracy. In addition, the ambient light sensor purportedly helps ensure your eyes stay comfortable during long work sessions.

Users can connect up to four computers simultaneously. A new internal multi-stream transport feature, that functions in conjunction with picture-by-picture, treats each partitioned screen as an individual monitor. Built-in KVM (Keyboard, Video, Mouse) features let you control all connected PCs with a single keyboard and mouse.

A single-cable Thunderbolt 4 connection, compatible with both macOS and Windows, delivers up to 140W of power to charge your laptop. The monitor also features pop-out quick-access ports, including two 27W USB-C ports and one 10W USB-A port, for easy connection to various peripherals.

However, as best I can tell the monitor lacks a webcam and has no speakers.

The Dell UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U5226KW), is priced at US$2,899.99 and US$2,799.99 (without stand), will be available globally beginning January 6, 2026. The Dell UltraSharp 32 4K QD-OLED Monitor (U3226Q), priced at US$2,599.99, will be available globally beginning February 24.

