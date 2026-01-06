Apple’s relocated retail store in Downtown Montréal will open Friday, January 16, at 10 a.m. local time.

The store is relocating to a historic building at the corner of Sainte-Catherine Street and Rue de la Montagne. Apple says the move gives the long-running location a new home while keeping it right in the heart of downtown, according to an email to iPhone in Canada. Apple Sainte-Catherine originally opened in 2008 at 1321 Sainte-Catherine Street. Apple currently operates five retail stores in Quebec and 28 across Canada.

Apple has (by my count) 549 stores spread across 25 counties and regions. There are 273 Apple retail stores in the United States as of February 27, 2023. The state with the most number of Apple locations in the US is California, with 54 retail stores, which is about 20% of all Apple retail stores in the US.

