The 2026 Consumer Electronics Show is being held this week in Las Vegas. Here are some of the interesting announcements:

° myFirst, a kids’ tech brand, has previewed the myFirst Frame Clario digital frame, the myFirst Fone S4 smartwatch, instant-print cameras such as the myFirst Insta Lux and myFirst Insta Prinx Mini, and the myFirst CareBuds Max headphones.

° Zeroth Robotics had rolled out five interactive AI robots designed for both families and businesses.

° Withings has announced the Body Scan 2, a new smart scale that the French health tech company says can track over 60 longitudinal biomarker measurements that enable the early detection of health issues and can even predict longevity.

° Gaming company 8BitDo is teasing a new controller designed for smartphone users who want to play games exclusively in portrait mode (as noted by MacRumors).

° Lutron‘s smart window covering lineup is expanding with new Caseta Wood Blinds that can auto-tilt based on the sun, and also work with Apple Home.

° AUKEY has introduced the US$149.99 MagFusion DeskHive 5X Pro, a 5-in-1 desktop charging station designed for multi-device professionals who demand performance, organization, and premium design in limited desk spaces. It integrates high-output wired charging, Qi2 25W wireless charging, intelligent cable management, a real-time power display, and a precision-engineered adjustable stand into one form.

° JBL has announced OpenSound earflaps, gaming audio solutions, and more.

